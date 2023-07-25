National Bank Financial Upgrades Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) to “Outperform Overweight”

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

AY opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -819.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.76 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,339,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,393,000 after acquiring an additional 805,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $15,149,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,270,000 after acquiring an additional 496,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 422,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

