Lincoln National Corp Has $558,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,248,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 92,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDHQ opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $28.71.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

