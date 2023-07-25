Clearwater Paper (CLW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $525.40 million during the quarter.

NYSE:CLW opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $555.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90.

A number of research firms have commented on CLW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other news, VP Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $82,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $82,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $196,583.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,922.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 5.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 60.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 60.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

