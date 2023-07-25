Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Raised to Outperform at SVB Leerink

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $100.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $1,184,034.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,797.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,682.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $1,184,034.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

