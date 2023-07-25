Quaker Chemical (KWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $500.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $193.01 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $129.06 and a one year high of $216.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.42.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Quaker Chemical

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is -483.33%.

In related news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,834,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,411,708.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,834,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,411,708.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.20, for a total value of $752,068.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,540 shares of company stock worth $6,603,713. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after acquiring an additional 361,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $19,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after acquiring an additional 115,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,516,000 after acquiring an additional 62,896 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KWR. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

See Also

