Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 23,751.78% and a negative return on equity of 107.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was up 296.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

NYSE:SPCE opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

A number of research firms have commented on SPCE. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,769,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,966,000 after purchasing an additional 461,061 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 10.6% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 531.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.