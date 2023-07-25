National Research (NRC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 42.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $36.47 million for the quarter.

National Research Price Performance

National Research stock opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. National Research has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.48.

National Research Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. National Research’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $85,170.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,246,320 shares in the company, valued at $191,254,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 122,567 shares of company stock worth $5,544,729 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Research by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Research by 4,323.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 952,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Research by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in National Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Research by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Articles

