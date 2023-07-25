Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $49.09 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,333 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Entergy worth $49,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Entergy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Entergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.58.

Entergy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ETR opened at $104.46 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $122.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average of $104.24.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.