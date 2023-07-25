Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 38,223 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,223 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $48,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PNC opened at $135.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day moving average of $135.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.