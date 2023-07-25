Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 50,608 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,608 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Quanta Services worth $48,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 271,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $203.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $204.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

