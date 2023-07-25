Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 174,056 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533,730 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 174,056 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Uber Technologies worth $48,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $242,556,000 after buying an additional 9,955,565 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $178,126,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $155,008,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.31.

UBER stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

