Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $48,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,156.29.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,396 shares of company stock worth $23,473,949 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG opened at $2,084.72 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,291.63 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,075.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,819.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

