Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,721 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Brunswick worth $47,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brunswick by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after buying an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,040,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,113,000 after buying an additional 131,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brunswick by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,864,000 after buying an additional 143,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,174,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BC stock opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

