Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,179 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cummins worth $47,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $257.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.40 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0168 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

