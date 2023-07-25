Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 696,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $44,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $72,249,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

