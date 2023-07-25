Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,334 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of PVH worth $44,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in PVH by 29.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in PVH during the first quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 4.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.06.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

