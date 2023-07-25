Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,001 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $44,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 642,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of CWK opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,824,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,717,475 shares in the company, valued at $195,824,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading

