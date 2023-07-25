Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,152 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $43,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LANC. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 103.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

LANC stock opened at $194.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $128.06 and a 12 month high of $220.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.34 and its 200 day moving average is $197.82.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LANC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

