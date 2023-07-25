Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $43,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $279,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBH opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

