Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $43.64 Million Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,791 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Olin worth $43,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Olin by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.