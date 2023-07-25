Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,198,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $42,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $494,370,000 after purchasing an additional 190,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $241,456,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,866 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Corning Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

