Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 13,005 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Builders FirstSource worth $42,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 233,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 131,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 33,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.31 and a 200 day moving average of $104.73. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $149.21.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

