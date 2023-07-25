Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 314,301 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314,301 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of NiSource worth $41,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in NiSource by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in NiSource by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NiSource Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on NI. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NI stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.