Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Jabil worth $41,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $111.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.36 and a 1 year high of $115.25.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.