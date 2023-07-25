Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 53,512 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,512 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of AON worth $41,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.20.

AON stock opened at $342.50 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.83. The stock has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

