Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,234 shares of company stock worth $2,646,823. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $137.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.63. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

