Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $428,679,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 733.5% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83,307 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,670,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,502.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,362.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,322.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,438.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

