Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,036 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,036 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vipshop by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 152,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of VIPS opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

