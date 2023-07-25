Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 112.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 193,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95,283 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 108,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 226,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 114,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

