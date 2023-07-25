D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Citigroup

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.44.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $130.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.