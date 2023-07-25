Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Zebra Technologies has set its Q2 guidance at $3.20-3.40 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $302.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $365.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 567.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $91,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

