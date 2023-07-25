Frontier Group (ULCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Frontier Group to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.88 million. On average, analysts expect Frontier Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of ULCC opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,240.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 722,090 shares of company stock worth $6,037,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Frontier Group by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after buying an additional 1,938,222 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth $12,749,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,936,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 389,840 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 320.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 385,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna cut shares of Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

