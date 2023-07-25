AGCO (AGCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect AGCO to post earnings of $3.72 per share for the quarter. AGCO has set its FY23 guidance at $14.40 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.01. AGCO has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

AGCO Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

