Varex Imaging (VREX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Varex Imaging has set its Q3 guidance at $0.20-$0.40 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.70 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Varex Imaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of VREX opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $935.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

VREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $199,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,598 shares in the company, valued at $253,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.