Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,708,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

