Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 189 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,091,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,288,000 after acquiring an additional 423,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,575,000 after acquiring an additional 114,635 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.2 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

