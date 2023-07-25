Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 84 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IQVIA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,455,000 after purchasing an additional 118,951 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

IQV opened at $228.16 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

