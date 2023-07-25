Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 790 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Watsco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Watsco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.14.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Shares of WSO stock opened at $366.99 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.61 and a 12-month high of $383.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.89%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.