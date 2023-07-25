Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,304 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Chubb Stock Up 0.4 %

CB opened at $200.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.50. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

