Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOCT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 738.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 597,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after buying an additional 526,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 493,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 333,588 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 140,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 66,180 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,911,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:BOCT opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

