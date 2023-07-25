Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.14.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

