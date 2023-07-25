Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 654 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of General Motors by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after buying an additional 7,115,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1,815.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after buying an additional 3,219,114 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of General Motors by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,074,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,189,000 after buying an additional 2,616,117 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in General Motors by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,402 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Motors Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of GM stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

