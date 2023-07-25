Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $243,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. Virginia National Bank increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,031,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 35,537 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCN opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

