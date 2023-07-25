Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.50.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

TSCO stock opened at $214.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.15. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

