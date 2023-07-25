Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2,406.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 200,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PSTP opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $27.70.

About Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.