InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 92.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 54,960 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 10.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVT stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.2155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 132.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVT. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

