Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,266 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,266 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 314,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $49,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Insider Activity

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $210.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $224.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

