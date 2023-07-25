893 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SMH opened at $153.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $160.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.15 and a 200-day moving average of $137.89.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.