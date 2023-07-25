Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 11,300 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.0507 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

