Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after buying an additional 545,185 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,820.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after buying an additional 452,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after buying an additional 414,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VLO opened at $125.71 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.